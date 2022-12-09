Covington leads UMass-Lowell against Saint Francis (BKN) after 22-point game

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (4-4) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-1) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes…

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (4-4) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-1)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Yuri Covington scored 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 84-64 win over the Long Island Sharks.

The River Hawks have gone 5-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell is the America East leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly averaging 3.8.

The Terriers have gone 0-4 away from home. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks second in the NEC giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coulibaly is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the River Hawks. Covington is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for UMass-Lowell.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Terriers. Zion Bethea is averaging 9.9 points for Saint Francis (BKN).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.