Cornell takes home win streak into matchup with Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-5) at Cornell Big Red (7-3)

Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Lehigh trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Big Red are 4-0 in home games. Cornell has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-4 on the road. Lehigh is sixth in the Patriot with 14.2 assists per game led by Jalin Sinclair averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keller Boothby is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 8.7 points. Greg Dolan is shooting 55.8% and averaging 13.0 points for Cornell.

Evan Taylor is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 12.9 points for Lehigh.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

