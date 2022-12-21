Cornell hosts Records and Colgate

Cornell Big Red (8-3) at Colgate Raiders (6-6) Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays the…

Cornell Big Red (8-3) at Colgate Raiders (6-6)

Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays the Cornell Big Red after Keegan Records scored 22 points in Colgate’s 73-72 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Raiders have gone 2-1 in home games. Colgate ranks sixth in the Patriot in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds. Malcolm Baily leads the Raiders with 9.0 boards.

The Big Red are 3-3 on the road. Cornell is sixth in the Ivy League with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Guy Ragland Jr. averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Raiders. Records is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Keller Boothby is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 8.6 points. Greg Dolan is shooting 56.8% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Big Red: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.