Coppin State visits Richmond following Burton’s 29-point game

Coppin State Eagles (5-10) at Richmond Spiders (6-6) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays the Coppin…

Coppin State Eagles (5-10) at Richmond Spiders (6-6)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays the Coppin State Eagles after Tyler Burton scored 29 points in Richmond’s 81-71 win over the Bucknell Bison.

The Spiders are 5-1 on their home court. Richmond ranks third in the A-10 with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Burton averaging 6.5.

The Eagles are 2-10 in road games. Coppin State ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 34.2% from downtown. Alex Rojas leads the Eagles shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.9 points for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Eagles. Sam Sessoms is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 74.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.