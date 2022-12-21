Coppin State plays James Madison following Sessoms’ 23-point game

James Madison Dukes (9-3) at Coppin State Eagles (4-9) Baltimore; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -13;…

James Madison Dukes (9-3) at Coppin State Eagles (4-9)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -13; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts the James Madison Dukes after Sam Sessoms scored 23 points in Coppin State’s 83-71 loss to the George Washington Colonials.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 at home. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 28.6 rebounds. Nendah Tarke leads the Eagles with 5.8 boards.

The Dukes are 2-2 in road games. James Madison scores 92.6 points while outscoring opponents by 29.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarke is averaging 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Eagles. Sessoms is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Vado Morse is averaging 13 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 88.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

