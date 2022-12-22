Coppin State hosts Bailey and George Mason

Coppin State Eagles (5-9) at George Mason Patriots (7-5) Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts…

Coppin State Eagles (5-9) at George Mason Patriots (7-5)

Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts the Coppin State Eagles after Victor Bailey Jr. scored 23 points in George Mason’s 78-77 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Patriots are 6-0 in home games. George Mason is fifth in the A-10 with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Davonte Gaines averaging 5.0.

The Eagles are 2-9 in road games. Coppin State is the MEAC leader with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nendah Tarke averaging 5.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Oduro is averaging 13 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Patriots. Bailey is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for George Mason.

Sam Sessoms is scoring 24.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Eagles. Tarke is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 78.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.