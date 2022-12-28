Cook leads Tulane against Cincinnati after 27-point outing

Tulane Green Wave (7-4) at Cincinnati Bearcats (9-4) Cincinnati; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits the Cincinnati Bearcats…

Tulane Green Wave (7-4) at Cincinnati Bearcats (9-4)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jalen Cook scored 27 points in Tulane’s 84-63 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Bearcats have gone 8-1 at home. Cincinnati averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Green Wave play their first true road game after going 7-4 with a 2-3 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Tulane scores 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landers Nolley II averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. David Dejulius is averaging 16.6 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Cook is averaging 20.2 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 16.8 points and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

