Conway scores 23 in VMI’s 77-74 win over Radford

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Sean Conway’s 23 points helped VMI defeat Radford 77-74 on Saturday. Conway also added six rebounds…

Conway also added six rebounds and three steals for the Keydets (5-6). Tony Felder added 16 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had five assists. Asher Woods was 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Highlanders (6-4) were led by Kenyon Giles, who recorded 21 points. DaQuan Smith added 15 points for Radford. Bryan Antoine also had 11 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

