Colorado State Rams take on the USC Trojans

USC Trojans (9-3, 2-0 Pac-12) vs. Colorado State Rams (8-4)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The USC Trojans and the Colorado State Rams square off in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Rams are 8-4 in non-conference play. Colorado State averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Trojans have a 7-3 record in non-conference play. USC is ninth in the Pac-12 with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Morgan averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is shooting 60.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 19 points and 5.2 assists. John Tonje is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

Drew Peterson is averaging 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

