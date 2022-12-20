Colorado hosts Southern Utah after Jones’ 31-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-5, 0-2 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-5, 0-2 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces the Colorado Buffaloes after Tevian Jones scored 31 points in Southern Utah’s 106-101 overtime win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Buffaloes are 5-1 on their home court. Colorado is sixth in the Pac-12 with 14.3 assists per game led by KJ Simpson averaging 3.7.

The Thunderbirds are 1-2 on the road. Southern Utah ranks sixth in the WAC with 14.8 assists per game led by Harrison Butler averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is averaging 16.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Butler is averaging 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Jones is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 89.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

