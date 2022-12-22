Colgate plays Cornell after Records’ 22-point showing

Cornell Big Red (8-3) at Colgate Raiders (6-6) Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -5;…

Cornell Big Red (8-3) at Colgate Raiders (6-6)

Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays the Cornell Big Red after Keegan Records scored 22 points in Colgate’s 73-72 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Raiders are 2-1 on their home court. Colgate is the top team in the Patriot averaging 36.3 points in the paint. Records leads the Raiders with 6.7.

The Big Red are 3-3 on the road. Cornell averages 21.0 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Greg Dolan with 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Raiders. Records is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Sean Hansen is averaging 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Big Red. Dolan is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Big Red: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.