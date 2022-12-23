Coleman scores 22, Hepa 19 as Hawaii beats Pepperdine 76-70

HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Kamaka Hepa made 7 of 11 from the field…

HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Kamaka Hepa made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 19 points and Hawaii beat Pepperdine 76-70 Thursday night at the Diamond Head Classic.

Jovon McClanahan scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half and made 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. Samuta Avea added 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Maxwell Lewis led Pepperdine (6-6) with 23 points and blocked three shots. Houston Mallette added 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting and Jevon Porter scored 10 points — all in the second half — with five steals and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

