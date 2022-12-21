Coit leads Northern Illinois against Indiana State after 24-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-9) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-3, 2-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-9) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-3, 2-0 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Indiana State Sycamores after David Coit scored 24 points in Northern Illinois’ 83-78 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Sycamores have gone 5-0 at home. Indiana State leads the MVC with 83.5 points and is shooting 48.5%.

The Huskies are 1-6 on the road. Northern Illinois has a 1-6 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courvoisier McCauley is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 11.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Keshawn Williams is averaging 18.4 points for the Huskies. Coit is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

