Coastal Carolina hosts Louisiana following Brown’s 20-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-2) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-5) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-2) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-5)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Jordan Brown scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 100-72 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Chanticleers have gone 4-2 at home. Coastal Carolina is fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 4.1.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-2 on the road. Louisiana ranks fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 37.7 points per game in the paint led by Brown averaging 10.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jomaru Brown is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Mostafa is averaging 14.3 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Themus Fulks is averaging eight points and 5.8 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jordan Brown is averaging 19.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 57.9% over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.