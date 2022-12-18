Coastal Carolina faces Charleston (SC) after Mostafa’s 25-point performance

Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-1) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-4) Conway, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-1) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-4)

Conway, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Essam Mostafa scored 25 points in Coastal Carolina’s 87-86 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Chanticleers are 4-1 in home games. Coastal Carolina ranks third in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 37.5 rebounds. Mostafa paces the Chanticleers with 10.5 boards.

The Cougars are 2-1 on the road. Charleston (SC) is 9-1 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jomaru Brown is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Chanticleers. Mostafa is averaging 14.1 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 62.9% for Coastal Carolina.

Dalton Bolon is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Cougars. Ryan Larson is averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

