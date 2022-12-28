Cleveland State visits Youngstown State after Cohill’s 26-point outing

Cleveland State Vikings (7-6, 2-0 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-4, 1-1 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cleveland State Vikings (7-6, 2-0 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-4, 1-1 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the Cleveland State Vikings after Dwayne Cohill scored 26 points in Youngstown State’s 76-65 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Penguins have gone 4-1 in home games. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Adrian Nelson averaging 6.2.

The Vikings are 2-0 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon with 13.0 assists per game led by Deshon Parker averaging 4.9.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohill is averaging 18.2 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Penguins. Malek Green is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Tristan Enaruna is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Parker is averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.