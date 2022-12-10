Cleveland State takes home win streak into matchup with Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) at Cleveland State Vikings (6-4, 2-0 Horizon) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) at Cleveland State Vikings (6-4, 2-0 Horizon)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -9.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Kent State aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Vikings are 4-1 in home games. Cleveland State is fourth in the Horizon with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Tujautae Williams averaging 5.0.

The Golden Flashes have gone 1-3 away from home. Kent State has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is shooting 43.6% and averaging 11.8 points for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 7.7 points for Cleveland State.

Miryne Thomas is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. Sincere Carry is averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.6 steals for Kent State.

