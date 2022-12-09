Clemson squares off against Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-5) vs. Clemson Tigers (8-2, 1-0 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-5) vs. Clemson Tigers (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the Clemson Tigers play at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Tigers are 7-2 in non-conference play. Clemson has a 7-2 record against teams above .500.

The Ramblers have a 4-5 record in non-conference games. Loyola Chicago gives up 69.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Tyson is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Tigers. Alex Hemenway is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for Clemson.

Philip Alston is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 9.6 points and 3.6 assists for Loyola Chicago.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.