Clemson faces Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-5) vs. Clemson Tigers (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -5.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers square off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Tigers are 7-2 in non-conference play. Clemson has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ramblers have a 4-5 record in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Tyson is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Tigers. Alex Hemenway is averaging 10.6 points for Clemson.

Philip Alston is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 9.6 points for Loyola Chicago.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

