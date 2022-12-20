Citadel visits North Carolina Central after Ash’s 27-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (5-6) at North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-6) at North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -8; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel faces the North Carolina Central Eagles after Austin Ash scored 27 points in Citadel’s 75-70 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles have gone 5-0 in home games. North Carolina Central leads the MEAC shooting 42.5% from deep, led by Terrence Crawford shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in road games. Citadel ranks sixth in the SoCon scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Stephen Clark averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Eagles. Brendan Medley-Bacon is averaging 10.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 70.8% over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Clark is shooting 53.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bulldogs. Ash is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

