Citadel hosts Davis and North Carolina

Citadel Bulldogs (5-4) at North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4, 1-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-4) at North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4, 1-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -26; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina takes on the Citadel Bulldogs after RJ Davis scored 22 points in North Carolina’s 75-59 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Tar Heels are 5-0 in home games. North Carolina is second in the ACC scoring 79.0 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 away from home. Citadel averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is shooting 40.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Tar Heels. Pete Nance is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for North Carolina.

Stephen Clark is averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 15.1 points for Citadel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.