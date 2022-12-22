Chicago State visits Minnesota after Carrington’s 20-point game

Chicago State Cougars (3-11) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6, 0-2 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota…

Chicago State Cougars (3-11) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6, 0-2 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Chicago State Cougars after Braeden Carrington scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 72-56 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Golden Gophers have gone 4-3 at home. Minnesota is ninth in the Big Ten with 14.0 assists per game led by Ta’Lon Cooper averaging 6.7.

The Cougars have gone 0-11 away from home. Chicago State has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cooper is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

