Chicago State hosts Simon and UT Martin

Chicago State Cougars (3-7) at UT Martin Skyhawks (4-5)

Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays the Chicago State Cougars after K.J. Simon scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 90-83 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-0 in home games. UT Martin averages 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 0-7 away from home. Chicago State ranks second in the DI Independent shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Skyhawks. Simon is averaging 16.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.2% for UT Martin.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 16.1 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.5 points for Chicago State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

