Chicago State faces Illinois State on 10-game road slide

Chicago State Cougars (3-10) at Illinois State Redbirds (5-7, 1-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -6; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will attempt to end its 10-game road skid when the Cougars face Illinois State.

The Redbirds are 3-2 in home games. Illinois State is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars have gone 0-10 away from home. Chicago State averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is averaging 11.1 points for the Redbirds. Kendall Lewis is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 16 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

