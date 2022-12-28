Chavez leads Charleston Southern against Gardner-Webb after 33-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-7) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-7) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-7) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-7)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Tahlik Chavez scored 33 points in Charleston Southern’s 126-67 win over the Kentucky Christian Knights.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 3-1 in home games. Gardner-Webb has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buccaneers are 1-5 in road games. Charleston Southern ranks eighth in the Big South giving up 74.7 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Reid is averaging 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.1 points for the Buccaneers. Chavez is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.