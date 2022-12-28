Charlotte faces Middle Tennessee, looks for 4th straight home win

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-4, 1-0 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (9-3, 0-1 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-4, 1-0 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (9-3, 0-1 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Middle Tennessee trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The 49ers are 5-0 in home games. Charlotte ranks eighth in C-USA with 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Aly Khalifa averaging 8.8.

The Blue Raiders are 1-0 in C-USA play. Middle Tennessee ranks ninth in C-USA shooting 30.2% from deep. Christian Fussell paces the Blue Raiders shooting 60% from 3-point range.

The 49ers and Blue Raiders square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalifa is averaging 10.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

DeAndre Dishman is shooting 56.8% and averaging 12.9 points for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

