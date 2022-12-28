BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Charles puts up 18 as Pennsylvania beats Wilkes 93-61

The Associated Press

December 28, 2022, 4:52 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonah Charles scored 18 points as Pennsylvania beat Wilkes 93-61 on Wednesday.

Charles shot 5 for 7 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Quakers (7-7). Cam Thrower was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 7 from distance) to add 13 points. Max Martz shot 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Drake Marshall led the way for the Colonels (0-1) with 16 points. Cayden Merrifield added 12 points and two steals for Wilkes. Joey Zvorsky also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

