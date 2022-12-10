Chappell leads Sacramento State against Long Beach State after 24-point outing

Long Beach State Beach (4-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-5) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento…

Long Beach State Beach (4-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-5)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts the Long Beach State Beach after Zach Chappell scored 24 points in Sacramento State’s 87-85 overtime victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Hornets are 2-0 in home games. Sacramento State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Beach have gone 1-2 away from home. Long Beach State ranks sixth in the Big West with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chappell is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14.6 points. Akolda Mawein is shooting 56.7% and averaging 11.1 points for Sacramento State.

Jadon Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Joel Murray is averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for Long Beach State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

