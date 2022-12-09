Chappell and Sacramento State host Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (4-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-5) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State…

Long Beach State Beach (4-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-5)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces the Long Beach State Beach after Zach Chappell scored 24 points in Sacramento State’s 87-85 overtime victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Hornets are 2-0 on their home court. Sacramento State is second in the Big Sky with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Callum McRae averaging 6.3.

The Beach are 1-2 in road games. Long Beach State is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chappell is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Hornets. Akolda Mawein is averaging 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 56.7% for Sacramento State.

Joel Murray is averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 12.1 points for Long Beach State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

