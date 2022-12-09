Home » Sports » Chappell and Sacramento State…

Chappell and Sacramento State host Long Beach State

The Associated Press

December 9, 2022, 2:42 AM

Long Beach State Beach (4-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-5)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces the Long Beach State Beach after Zach Chappell scored 24 points in Sacramento State’s 87-85 overtime victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Hornets are 2-0 on their home court. Sacramento State is second in the Big Sky with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Callum McRae averaging 6.3.

The Beach are 1-2 in road games. Long Beach State is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chappell is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Hornets. Akolda Mawein is averaging 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 56.7% for Sacramento State.

Joel Murray is averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 12.1 points for Long Beach State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

