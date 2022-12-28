Central Michigan hosts Bufkin and Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-8) at Michigan Wolverines (7-4, 1-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-8) at Michigan Wolverines (7-4, 1-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Kobe Bufkin scored 22 points in Michigan’s 80-76 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Wolverines are 4-1 in home games. Michigan has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chippewas are 0-5 in road games. Central Michigan averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Kevin Miller is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

