Central Arkansas hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-4) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Max Abmas scored 28 points in Oral Roberts’ 77-66 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Golden Eagles are 4-0 in home games. Oral Roberts leads the Summit with 15.3 assists per game led by Abmas averaging 3.5.

The Bears are 0-2 on the road. Central Arkansas averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is shooting 40.2% and averaging 17.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 11.5 points for Oral Roberts.

Camren Hunter is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 14.9 points for Central Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

