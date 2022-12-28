Cent. Conn. St. hosts Cohen and Saint Francis (PA)

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-12) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-10) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-12) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-10)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Josh Cohen scored 28 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 77-66 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Red Flash have gone 3-3 at home. Saint Francis (PA) allows 77.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 1-7 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. is eighth in the NEC scoring 63.4 points per game and is shooting 40.7%.

The Red Flash and Blue Devils square off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Moore is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Red Flash. Cohen is averaging 22.5 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 63.8% over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Kellen Amos is averaging 13.6 points for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 73.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

