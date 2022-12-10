Cent. Conn. St. faces Fordham, looks to break road skid

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-9) at Fordham Rams (10-1) New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-9) at Fordham Rams (10-1)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hits the road against Fordham looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Rams are 9-0 in home games. Fordham ranks fifth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 65.9 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Blue Devils have gone 0-5 away from home. Cent. Conn. St. is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antrell Charlton is averaging 7.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Rams. Darius Quisenberry is averaging 18.1 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Kellen Amos is averaging 13 points for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.4 points for Cent. Conn. St..

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.