Castaneda leads Akron against Wright State after 23-point game

Wright State Raiders (5-5, 0-2 Horizon) at Akron Zips (5-4)

Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Wright State Raiders after Xavier Castaneda scored 23 points in Akron’s 85-72 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Zips are 4-0 on their home court. Akron is seventh in the MAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 6.4.

The Raiders have gone 1-1 away from home. Wright State leads the Horizon with 15.0 assists. Trey Calvin paces the Raiders with 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castaneda is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Zips. Freeman is averaging 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 57.5% for Akron.

Tim Finke averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Calvin is averaging 17 points and 5.2 assists for Wright State.

