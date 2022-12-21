Castaneda leads Akron against Bradley after 33-point game

Akron Zips (7-4) at Bradley Braves (8-4, 2-0 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the…

Akron Zips (7-4) at Bradley Braves (8-4, 2-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Bradley Braves after Xavier Castaneda scored 33 points in Akron’s 87-55 win over the Maine Black Bears.

The Braves are 6-0 on their home court. Bradley is fourth in the MVC with 12.9 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 3.2.

The Zips are 0-1 in road games. Akron has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Bradley.

Castaneda is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 19.8 points and 3.1 assists. Enrique Freeman is shooting 56.4% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.