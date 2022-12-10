Carter scores 18 as UIC defeats Western Michigan 62-56

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jace Carter’s 18 points helped UIC defeat Western Michigan 62-56 on Saturday. Carter shot 6 for…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jace Carter’s 18 points helped UIC defeat Western Michigan 62-56 on Saturday.

Carter shot 6 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Flames (6-4). Trevante Anderson was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 15 points. Christian Jones recorded 10 points and was 3 of 8 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

Tafari Simms led the Broncos (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Jefferson Monegro added nine points and four assists for Western Michigan. Titus Wright also had seven points and six rebounds.

Carter scored 12 points in the first half for UIC, who led 30-18 at halftime. Jones led UIC with 10 points in the second half as their team was outscored by six points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

