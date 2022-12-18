Canisius visits Penn State after Pickett’s 20-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Penn State Nittany Lions (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Penn State Nittany Lions (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -19; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on the Canisius Golden Griffins after Jalen Pickett scored 20 points in Penn State’s 74-59 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Nittany Lions are 4-1 on their home court. Penn State averages 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Golden Griffins are 0-5 on the road. Canisius ranks eighth in the MAAC scoring 26.7 points per game in the paint led by Xzavier Long averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is shooting 47.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Nittany Lions. Andrew Funk is averaging 11.0 points for Penn State.

Jamir Moultrie is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 12.1 points. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13.7 points and 3.2 assists for Canisius.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.