Canadiens and Kings meet for non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Kings (14-11-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-11-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -157, Canadiens +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens face the Los Angeles Kings in a non-conference matchup.

Montreal has gone 6-6-0 in home games and 13-11-2 overall. The Canadiens have conceded 92 goals while scoring 77 for a -15 scoring differential.

Los Angeles is 14-11-4 overall and 7-6-2 on the road. The Kings have scored 96 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Kings won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has scored 14 goals with 15 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has scored nine goals with 21 assists for the Kings. Sean Durzi has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Kings: 3-4-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: day to day (undisclosed), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), David Savard: day to day (upper-body), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Mike Hoffman: out (lower-body).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

