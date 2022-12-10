Calmese leads Lamar against Southern Miss after 31-point outing

Lamar Cardinals (4-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-1) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss…

Lamar Cardinals (4-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-1)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -21; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Nate Calmese scored 31 points in Lamar’s 91-56 victory over the Our Lady of the Lake Saints.

The Golden Eagles are 4-0 on their home court. Southern Miss scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game.

The Cardinals are 0-3 in road games. Lamar ranks second in the Southland with 16.3 assists per game led by Chris Pryor averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Haase is shooting 55.8% and averaging 16.7 points for the Golden Eagles. Austin Crowley is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Southern Miss.

Calmese is shooting 45.4% and averaging 17.2 points for the Cardinals. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 11.3 points for Lamar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

