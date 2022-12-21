Cal takes on UT Arlington, aims to stop 12-game slide

UT Arlington Mavericks (5-7) at California Golden Bears (0-12, 0-2 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UT Arlington Mavericks (5-7) at California Golden Bears (0-12, 0-2 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -4.5; over/under is 120

BOTTOM LINE: Cal enters the matchup with UT Arlington as losers of 12 in a row.

The Golden Bears are 0-7 in home games. Cal is 0-9 against opponents over .500.

The Mavericks have gone 1-2 away from home. UT Arlington scores 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Lars Thiemann is shooting 54.5% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Marion Humphrey is averaging 7.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks. Shemar Wilson is averaging 9.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 57.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.