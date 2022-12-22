BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Cal Poly wins 72-59…

Cal Poly wins 72-59 against San Diego Christian

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 10:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Chance Hunter scored 12 points as Cal Poly beat San Diego Christian 72-59 on Thursday night.

Hunter was 5 of 10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) for the Mustangs (6-6). Brantly Stevenson scored 10 points while finishing 4 of 9 from the floor. Alimamy Koroma finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

San Diego Christian (0-6) was led in scoring by Greg Chew Jr., who finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Joshua O’Campo added 12 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up