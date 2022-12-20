Cal Poly set for road matchup with the San Jose State Spartans

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-5) at San Jose State Spartans (8-4) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-5) at San Jose State Spartans (8-4)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -6; over/under is 121

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Cal Poly in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Spartans are 4-1 on their home court. San Jose State is fourth in the MWC with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Omari Moore averaging 9.1.

The Mustangs have gone 1-3 away from home. Cal Poly ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 13.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Alimamy Koroma is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 10.6 points for Cal Poly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.