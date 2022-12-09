Cal Poly hosts Portland State following Saterfield’s 24-point outing

Portland State Vikings (5-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-3) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Portland State Vikings (5-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-3)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Jorell Saterfield scored 24 points in Portland State’s 68-64 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Mustangs are 3-1 on their home court. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Vikings have gone 1-2 away from home. Portland State ranks fourth in the Big Sky shooting 34.6% from deep. Hayden Curtiss leads the Vikings shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Hunter averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Alimamy Koroma is shooting 57.9% and averaging 13.7 points for Cal Poly.

Saterfield is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Cameron Parker is averaging 15.8 points for Portland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.