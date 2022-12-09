Home » Sports » Cal Baptist faces San…

Cal Baptist faces San Diego on 3-game road slide

The Associated Press

December 9, 2022, 2:42 AM

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-4)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hits the road against San Diego looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Toreros have gone 5-2 at home. San Diego leads the WCC with 17.1 fast break points.

The Lancers are 1-1 in road games. Cal Baptist is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is shooting 55.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Toreros. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for San Diego.

Taran Armstrong is averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 10.7 points for Cal Baptist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

