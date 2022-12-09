Cal Baptist faces San Diego on 3-game road slide

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-4) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hits…

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-4)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hits the road against San Diego looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Toreros have gone 5-2 at home. San Diego leads the WCC with 17.1 fast break points.

The Lancers are 1-1 in road games. Cal Baptist is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is shooting 55.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Toreros. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for San Diego.

Taran Armstrong is averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 10.7 points for Cal Baptist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

