BYU plays Pacific on 5-game win streak

BYU Cougars (10-5) at Pacific Tigers (7-8)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacific -6.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: BYU will attempt to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Cougars take on Pacific.

The Tigers are 3-6 in home games. Pacific has a 4-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Cougars are 0-1 on the road. BYU leads the WCC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 3.3.

The Tigers and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Avdalovic is shooting 59.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.7 points. Tyler Beard is shooting 52.3% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Rudi Williams is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Cougars. Traore is averaging 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

