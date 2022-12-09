BYU Cougars take on the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

Creighton Bluejays (6-3) vs. BYU Cougars (5-5) Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays…

Creighton Bluejays (6-3) vs. BYU Cougars (5-5)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays and the BYU Cougars square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Cougars have a 5-5 record against non-conference oppponents. BYU ranks fifth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Bluejays have a 6-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Creighton is fifth in the Big East scoring 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 12.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudi Williams is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.4 points for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 7.4 points for BYU.

Kalkbrenner is averaging 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bluejays. Ryan Nembhard is averaging 12.4 points for Creighton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

