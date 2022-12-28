Butler hosts Hopkins and Providence

Providence Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-2 Big East) Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Providence Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-2 Big East)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the Butler Bulldogs after Bryce Hopkins scored 29 points in Providence’s 103-98 overtime victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 on their home court. Butler ranks sixth in the Big East with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Manny Bates averaging 9.2.

The Friars are 2-0 in conference play. Providence is second in the Big East with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ed Croswell averaging 3.8.

The Bulldogs and Friars face off Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs. Bates is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Hopkins is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Friars. Croswell is averaging 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Friars: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.