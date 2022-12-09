Burton leads Richmond against Drake after 26-point outing

Drake Bulldogs (8-1, 1-1 MVC) at Richmond Spiders (3-5) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays the…

Drake Bulldogs (8-1, 1-1 MVC) at Richmond Spiders (3-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays the Drake Bulldogs after Tyler Burton scored 26 points in Richmond’s 58-57 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Spiders have gone 2-1 at home. Richmond scores 67.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Drake ranks fifth in the MVC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Darnell Brodie averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Richmond.

Tucker DeVries averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for Drake.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

