Buie and Northwestern host Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Boo Buie scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 70-63 victory against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wildcats are 3-1 in home games. Northwestern is seventh in the Big Ten in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Robbie Beran leads the Wildcats with 6.6 boards.

The Panthers are 1-4 in road games. Prairie View A&M is fifth in the SWAC with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Yahuza Rasas averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Audige averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Buie is shooting 36.3% and averaging 13.8 points for Northwestern.

William Douglas is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 13.6 points for Prairie View A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.