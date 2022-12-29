Buffalo visits Michigan State after Ceaser’s 25-point game

Buffalo Bulls (6-6) at Michigan State Spartans (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (6-6) at Michigan State Spartans (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Michigan State Spartans after Devin Ceaser scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 129-62 victory over the SUNY-Canton Kangaroos.

The Spartans have gone 4-1 in home games. Michigan State averages 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Bulls are 0-2 on the road. Buffalo leads the MAC with 14.9 assists. Curtis Jones leads the Bulls with 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Hauser averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Tyson Walker is averaging 13.9 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

Jones is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Bulls. Zid Powell is averaging 11.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

